You May Soon Be Able to Control Vision Pro with Just Your Eyes

Apple’s betting big on their Vision Pro, and this is evident from the stream of rumors that point at a visionOS-inspired design language across other platforms. With two upcoming Vision Pro models in development, Apple is now testing a new feature that will allow eye scrolling to navigate around the interface.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple is testing a new eye scrolling feature on the Vision Pro. The feature will be part of the upcoming visionOS 3 update and will allow users to scroll through the UI by “looking at objects” and they’ll be able to select options by “pinching their fingers”. If this is indeed true, we might be able to test it as soon as the company announces the next visionOS version during their WWDC 2025 event scheduled for June 9.

Apparently, eye-scrolling could take advantage of Vision Pro’s existing eye-tracking system and should work across all Apple apps available on visionOS. Gurman notes that Apple is also planning to allow developers access to this feature and add it to third-party apps.

Apple recently previewed new accessibility features across all their platforms and visionOS was one of them. With this update, Vision Pro users will be able to see and enlarge things they’re looking at by zooming into objects using the main camera. Additionally, the updated VoiceOver accessibility now has the ability to “describe surroundings, find objects, read documents, and more”. We might see more of these features among other upgrades for visionOS as we near the WWDC event next month.

What do you think about the new eye scrolling feature that’s coming to the Apple Vision Pro? Will it be something you’re excited to use? Let us know in the comments.