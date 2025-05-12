Home > News > Apple Working on a Curved iPhone, But It’s Not the Way You Think

Apple Working on a Curved iPhone, But It’s Not the Way You Think

  • Apple is working on a "mostly glass, curved iPhone" to release during the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027.
  • It will come around the same time as the company's first foldable iPhone, that could feature a "nearly invisible" display crease.
  • The company is also developing smart glasses, AirPods, and Apple Watch with camera and AI features built-in.

We are already aware that Apple is planning to release a slim phone in the form of the iPhone 17 Air later this year. Recently, we learned that the company is working on smart glasses with multiple cameras. It now appears that Apple also has plans to make a curved iPhone, among other new products set to come out in the next couple of years.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on refreshing its iPhone lineup for the iPhone’s 20-year anniversary in 2027. The biggest takeaway from the report is the company’s plans to make a “mostly glass, curved iPhone”. But it’s probably not the way you’re thinking of. This curved iPhone won’t be anything like curved displays that we see on monitors. That’s because Apple’s intensions are to make a truly bezel-less device, “without any cutouts”.

This could mean an iPhone that’s entirely wrapped in glass in a way that the display appears seamless. Perhaps, something similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S20. Besides a curved iPhone, we might also see the foldable iPhone from Apple by 2027. Gurman adds that Apple’s foldable device will feature a titanium frame and a display crease that will be “nearly invisible”.

illustration of a foldable iPhone in front of a dark grey background

Another product that’s also in the works are smart glasses. The company is already developing a chip based on Apple Watch processors. These glasses will feature Apple Intelligence and Visual Intelligence to capture your surroundings and respond to relevant queries. The company is also reportedly working on integrating cameras on the AirPods and Apple Watch in a move to push AI to more devices.

There’s hope that Siri could get the much anticipated AI upgrade. It will potentially rely on LLMs for generative and a “more conversational” experience. This could be made possible with the upcoming development of new AI server chips that will be based on Apple Silicon. Lastly, the potential road map also suggest a tabletop Apple robot could feature a robotic arm and an AI assistant.

What do you think about Apple’s curved iPhone idea and the upcoming devices? Let us know in the comments.

