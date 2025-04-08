Apple Releases New App on Mac and Vision Pro to Manage Immersive Videos

With Vision Pro, Apple has been pushing the idea of immersive content and it allows iPhone users to record Spatial Videos to watch them on Vision Pro. However, until now, there has been no proper channel or method to manage immersive videos. Today, Apple has released a new app to help users manage immersive videos and content on Vision Pro and Mac.

The app is named Apple Immersive Video Utility and is available on visionOS and macOS to download. According to the description on the App Store, Apple Immersive Video Utility allows users to import, organize, package, and review Apple Immersive Video media on Mac devices. Since the app is also available for Vision Pro, it can be used to review immersive videos on the headset.

Image Credits: Apple

Using the app, users can import and manage immersive video files, share immersive videos, inspect and modify the Metadata of the videos, and also stream immersive video playlists on multiple Vision Pro devices using a Mac.

The app is free to download, but it is only available for devices set to U.S. English. You’d require a Mac with an M1 chip or above and running macOS 15.0 or later to download the Apple Immersive Video Utility app.