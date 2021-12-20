Apple to Soon Start Trial Production of iPhone SE 3 5G: Report

Apple is known to have been working on the third-gen iPhone SE for a while now. Amidst the various rumors we have seen so far, recent information suggests that the phone is all set to enter trial production, meaning its launch will happen really soon. Here are all the details to look at.

iPhone SE 3 Trial Productions to Begin Soon

A report by the Chinese publication IT Home cites supply-chain sources familiar with the matter who have hinted at the trial production ahead of the iPhone SE 3 release, which is expected early next year. However, there’s no word on when this will happen.

In addition to this, the report also hints at some of the expected specs and features of the iPhone SE 3. It is reported that Apple will offer two iPhone SE 3 variants – a standard iPhone SE 3 and a SE 3 Plus variant, packing more RAM and a larger screen. While the standard iPhone SE 3 is reported to get 3GB of RAM, the SE 3 Plus will reportedly pack 4GB of RAM.

The standard iPhone SE 3 will reportedly sport a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD panel and a physical Home button with TouchID integration. The design is expected to be similar to the current-gen iPhone SE. It could also take some hints from the iPhone XR.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to pack the same 12MP single rear camera as its predecessor. However, the report hints at improved imaging features for the device. Both the iPhone SE 3 and the SE 3 Plus are rumored to be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset with an external X60M 5G baseband chip. So, unlike the previous 2020 iPhone SE, the newer models are expected to come with support for 5G networks.

As for the pricing, it is suggested that Apple could price the devices aggressively to cater to the masses. Hence, the iPhone SE 3 models could be priced somewhere between $269 (~Rs 20,410) to $399 (~Rs 30,275) at launch.

The report also states that multiple vendors are preparing to ship the necessary components to manufacture the upcoming iPhone SE models. Furthermore, a Reuters report, citing analysts at JP Morgan Chase Bank in the US, suggests that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 series could lure around 1.4 billion Android users, who are using low-end Android smartphones and 300 million iPhone users with previous-gen models.

It is worth mentioning that the above details have not yet been confirmed by Apple and are based on recent rumors. We suggest you take the information with a grain of salt and wait for Apple to officially announce details on the iPhone SE 3 series in 2022. We will keep you posted!