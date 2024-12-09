Home > News > Apple and Sony Teaming up to Bring VR Gaming on Vision Pro

Apple and Sony Teaming up to Bring VR Gaming on Vision Pro

Kanika Gogia
Comments 0
Using gestures on Apple Vision Pro
Image Credits: Beebom
In Short
  • Apple is in discussion with Sony to bring PlayStation VR2 hand controller support to the Vision Pro.
  • If the partnership sees the daylight, Sony might sell them as standalone accessories through Apple's retail and online stores.
  • A future version of visionOS will support Sony controllers, but the timeline of the Apple-Sony partnership remains uncertain.

Apple has approached Sony to bring PlayStation VR2 hand controller support to the Vision Pro, according to the latest Mark Gurman report. The topshot analyst mentioned that the partnership has been in development for several months. Sony has been working to add support, while Apple has asked third-party developers how they can take advantage of Sony’s VR controllers. If this rumored partnership sees fruition, it would be fantastic news for Vision Pro owners who wish the AR/VR headset had more gaming apps.

Gurman mentioned that Apple Vision Pro already supports PS5 and Xbox controllers, but they aren’t optimized for virtual reality experiences. They lack the six degrees of freedom (6DOF) which makes it hard to experience most VR games on the headset.

Currently, Sony’s VR2 controllers are bundled with the Playstation VR2 headset. If the partnership sees the daylight, Sony might sell them as standalone accessories through Apple’s retail and online stores.

Apple is in discussion with Sony to bring PlayStation VR2 hand controller support to the Vision Pro.
Image Credit: Playstation

Gurman also says that beyond gaming, Apple wants to use the controller to navigate visionOS and offer more precise controls in productivity and video editing apps like Final Cut Pro & Adobe Photoshop. Currently, you can connect a standard Bluetooth controller to interact with visionOS. You can tap buttons to select items, scroll using analog sticks, and perform other navigation tasks.

A future version of visionOS will support Sony controllers, but the timeline of the Apple-Sony partnership remains uncertain. There are also rumors that Apple and Sony planned to announce PS VR2 controller support for Vision Pro “weeks ago”, but they pushed back the rollout for unknown reasons. This partnership comes as Apple struggles with the lacklustre sales of Vision Pro. According to Gurman’s sources, Apple has sold fewer than 500,000 units since its February launch.

Related Articles
Tim Cook Admits Vision Pro Isn’t a Mass-Market Product Following Lacklustre Sales
Kanika Gogia Oct 22, 2024
Vision Pro 2 With M5 Chip, Apple Intelligence Arriving in 2025; No Price Cuts: Kuo
Kanika Gogia Sep 27, 2024
This visionOS 2 Feature is Insanely Underrated
Akshay Gangwar Nov 13, 2024

Despite the weaker-than-expected adoption, Apple continues to invest in the Vision Pro. Therefore, we shouldn’t expect the discontinuation soon. Who knows proper support for VR gaming might potentially boost Vision Pro sales.

#Tags
#Apple#Vision Pro

Kanika Gogia

Kanika has been a loyal iPhone user since 2014 and loves everything Apple. With a Master’s in Computer Applications, passion for technology, and over five years of experience in writing, she landed at Beebom as an Apple Ecosystem Writer. She specializes in writing How To’s, troubleshooting guides, App features, and roundups for Apple users to help them make the best use of their gadgets. When not writing, she loves to try out new recipes and enjoy some family time.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...