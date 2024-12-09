Apple and Sony Teaming up to Bring VR Gaming on Vision Pro

Apple has approached Sony to bring PlayStation VR2 hand controller support to the Vision Pro, according to the latest Mark Gurman report. The topshot analyst mentioned that the partnership has been in development for several months. Sony has been working to add support, while Apple has asked third-party developers how they can take advantage of Sony’s VR controllers. If this rumored partnership sees fruition, it would be fantastic news for Vision Pro owners who wish the AR/VR headset had more gaming apps.

Gurman mentioned that Apple Vision Pro already supports PS5 and Xbox controllers, but they aren’t optimized for virtual reality experiences. They lack the six degrees of freedom (6DOF) which makes it hard to experience most VR games on the headset.

Currently, Sony’s VR2 controllers are bundled with the Playstation VR2 headset. If the partnership sees the daylight, Sony might sell them as standalone accessories through Apple’s retail and online stores.

Image Credit: Playstation

Gurman also says that beyond gaming, Apple wants to use the controller to navigate visionOS and offer more precise controls in productivity and video editing apps like Final Cut Pro & Adobe Photoshop. Currently, you can connect a standard Bluetooth controller to interact with visionOS. You can tap buttons to select items, scroll using analog sticks, and perform other navigation tasks.

A future version of visionOS will support Sony controllers, but the timeline of the Apple-Sony partnership remains uncertain. There are also rumors that Apple and Sony planned to announce PS VR2 controller support for Vision Pro “weeks ago”, but they pushed back the rollout for unknown reasons. This partnership comes as Apple struggles with the lacklustre sales of Vision Pro. According to Gurman’s sources, Apple has sold fewer than 500,000 units since its February launch.

Despite the weaker-than-expected adoption, Apple continues to invest in the Vision Pro. Therefore, we shouldn’t expect the discontinuation soon. Who knows proper support for VR gaming might potentially boost Vision Pro sales.