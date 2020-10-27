If you’ve been holding off on buying that paid iPhone app some other time, it might be a good idea to get it right now. Apple has announced that it will be increasing the prices of apps on the App Store in India, among other countries. According to Apple, the price hikes are due to taxes (as in the case of India) or changes in foreign exchange rates.

As such, apps on the Indian app store will get expensive due to an equalization levy of 2 percent. In other countries, such as Indonesia, a new value added tax of 10 percent has been added for developers based outside of Indonesia.

India isn’t the only country where apps are going to get more expensive, the Cupertino giant is increasing prices in the following countries:

Brazil

Colombia

India

Indonesia

Russia

South Africa

Moreover, app pricing is also going to be adjusted in countries like Iceland and Albania in order to bring the price in line with other markets selling in US dollars with added taxes.

If you’re a developer, or just a curious user who wants to know more about the various pricing tiers and how much of a price hike we are going to see on apps in India, you can check out Apple’s detailed pricing chart over here.