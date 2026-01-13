Apple Officially Teams up with Google for Next-Gen Siri

Apple has officially confirmed joining forces with Google to use its Gemini AI model to power the next-generation Siri. It will offer a more personalized experience and will be coming out with the iOS 26.4 update. Apple also plans to leverage Gemini’s capabilities for other Apple Intelligence features as well, later down the line.

The Next-Gen Siri will be powered by Google’s Gemini AI

Apple officially confirmed that it will be partnering with Google in a statement to CNBC. Here’s what it stated, “After careful evaluation, we determined that Google’s technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models, and we’re excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for our users.”

Later, Google also shared a post on X confirming the tie-up, “Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.”

Image Credit: X/@NewsFromGoogle

Both statements clearly mention that the Cupertino Giant will be using Gemini to power its assistant Siri. This was already rumored, as Apple’s attempts to acquire Perplexity went nowhere. With Gemini, Siri will get a major AI update. It will be able to handle more nuanced conversations and provide better results. Something long-time Apple users have been asking for years.

The next-gen Siri will arrive with the iOS 26.4 update, which will launch sometime in March or April. And it is only going to be available for Apple Intelligence-supported devices.

Something else worth noting is how Google’s statement mentions that Gemini will power Apple Intelligence features. This leads us to believe that Apple could use Gemini’s multi-modal capabilities for its Writings tools, Image Playground, and Message summaries, too.

Elon Musk Not Happy With Apple and Google Tie Up

xAI CEO Elon Musk also responded to Google’s announcement post on X, sharing his thoughts on the matter by saying, “This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that they also have Android and Chrome.” Though we don’t expect either Apple or Google to respond to Elon, we will update the situation as it progresses.

It is worth noting that xAI is the company behind Grok, which is in hot water currently due to its inappropriate image generation fiasco, and has been getting backlash from multiple news outlets, X users, and even government authorities.