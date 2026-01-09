Google is Loading AI Features Into Gmail with AI Inbox, AI Overviews, and More

Google is introducing AI Inbox inside Gmail to make the email client more proactive and personal. It will surface important emails and act like a personalized briefing with priority emails and options to review, reply, and schedule emails quickly. It will also summarize other important updates so you can catch up with the conversation so far.

All the New AI Features Coming to Gmail

The new Gmail AI Inbox feature looks similar to the Inbox by Gmail app Google launched in 2014 and shut down in 2019. It showed priority highlights and made the Inbox more task-focused so you could quickly perform actions. Now, with Gemini 3 AI reasoning, Gmail’s AI Inbox shows actions and priorities with context instead of a simple message list.

Thanks to AI, the Gmail AI Inbox uses signals like frequent and saved contacts to identify important emails. High-priority emails like bills and medical reminders are automatically surfaced. Google says all this analysis happens securely with strong privacy protections. AI Inbox is currently available to trusted testers and it will be broadly rolled out in the coming months.

Apart from that, Gmail is also getting AI Overviews, similar to AI Overviews in Google Search. It automatically summarizes long email threads into concise key points. You can also ask questions in natural language in Gmail’s search box and it will pull all the relevant details from emails and offer direct answers instead of search results.

AI Overview is rolling out to all users for free. However, the ability to ask natural language questions in Gmail is available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US only.

Finally, Help Me Write which allows users to draft and enhance emails is now coming to all Gmail users for free. Smart Replies is also being upgraded with Suggested Replies and it generates contextual and tone-matched writing, similar to your writing style. This feature is also now free and available to everyone.

Next, the Proofread feature offers advanced grammar check, tone and style suggestions. It’s currently available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers only.