Home > News > Apple’s Next-Gen Siri Will Let You Control Your Favorite Apps with Just Your Voice

Apple’s Next-Gen Siri Will Let You Control Your Favorite Apps with Just Your Voice

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
Exploring the power of Siri with Apple Intelligence on the latest Apple device
Image Credit: Bendix M / Shutterstock
In Short
  • Apple's next-generation Siri will feature deeper integration with third-party apps, and you will be able to control them with your voice.
  • The Cupertino giant has added a note to the App Intents system, mentioning that it's working on in-app actions via Siri.
  • Apple is working with companies like Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, along with a few games for its upcoming Siri.

Apple’s next-generation Siri will let you control your favorite apps like Uber, Threads, Amazon, YouTube, WhatsApp, and more with just your voice. The upcoming Siri will draw context and offer deeper controls for third-party apps and services.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a voice control feature for its next-generation Siri model. This will allow users to give voice commands like searching for a particular video and playing it in full screen. You can even ask Siri to book a ride from your current location to home, and it will handle the rest.

Also Read: Apple Is Rolling out the Second Public Beta for iOS 26 and iPadOS 26
Siri AI personality
Image Credit: Bendix M / Shutterstock

The Cupertino giant has added a note on its developer documentation for the App Intents system. This handles connecting apps with Siri and Apple Intelligence. The note reads, “Siri’s personal context understanding, onscreen awareness, and in-app actions are in development and will be available with a future software update.”

Gurman explains in his post what this will mean: “With nothing but your voice, you’ll be able to tell Siri to find a specific photo, edit it and send it off. Or comment on an Instagram post. Or scroll a shopping app and add something to your cart.” He further adds, “Essentially, Siri could operate your apps like you would — with precision, inside their own interfaces.”

He also points out that Apple is working with companies behind these eight apps to flesh out the next-generation Siri. These new apps include Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, along with a few games as well. If this comes to fruition, it could mean a huge success for the company, especially after Siri failed to deliver on the promised features.

We have heard a lot about Apple working on an LLM version of Siri built from the ground up, and it will be more fluent and conversational. It is clear that Apple is taking Siri very seriously this time around, and we can expect huge improvements when it releases next year.

Related Articles
AirPods Get a New Charging Indicator with iOS 26 Update
Anshuman Jain Aug 7, 2025
The Apple Support App is Getting an AI-Powered Chatbot
Anshuman Jain Aug 6, 2025
Apple’s Long-Rumored Foldable Device Could Face Another Delay
Anshuman Jain Aug 4, 2025
Apple Is Building Its Own “Answers Engine” Similar to ChatGPT and Gemini
Anshuman Jain Aug 4, 2025
#Tags
#Apple

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...