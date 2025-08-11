Apple’s Next-Gen Siri Will Let You Control Your Favorite Apps with Just Your Voice

Apple’s next-generation Siri will let you control your favorite apps like Uber, Threads, Amazon, YouTube, WhatsApp, and more with just your voice. The upcoming Siri will draw context and offer deeper controls for third-party apps and services.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a voice control feature for its next-generation Siri model. This will allow users to give voice commands like searching for a particular video and playing it in full screen. You can even ask Siri to book a ride from your current location to home, and it will handle the rest.

Image Credit: Bendix M / Shutterstock

The Cupertino giant has added a note on its developer documentation for the App Intents system. This handles connecting apps with Siri and Apple Intelligence. The note reads, “Siri’s personal context understanding, onscreen awareness, and in-app actions are in development and will be available with a future software update.”

Gurman explains in his post what this will mean: “With nothing but your voice, you’ll be able to tell Siri to find a specific photo, edit it and send it off. Or comment on an Instagram post. Or scroll a shopping app and add something to your cart.” He further adds, “Essentially, Siri could operate your apps like you would — with precision, inside their own interfaces.”

He also points out that Apple is working with companies behind these eight apps to flesh out the next-generation Siri. These new apps include Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, along with a few games as well. If this comes to fruition, it could mean a huge success for the company, especially after Siri failed to deliver on the promised features.

We have heard a lot about Apple working on an LLM version of Siri built from the ground up, and it will be more fluent and conversational. It is clear that Apple is taking Siri very seriously this time around, and we can expect huge improvements when it releases next year.