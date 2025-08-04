Apple Is Building Its Own “Answers Engine” Similar to ChatGPT and Gemini

Apple has a new internal team working on a Perplexity-like answers engine, which will respond to your questions by searching the results across the web and might be integrated into Siri or Safari.

This comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who discusses Apple’s new team called Answers, Knowledge, and Information, which is working on an “answers engine”. This will work similarly to ChatGPT or Perplexity, aggregating answers from various sources on the web in a concise manner.

Image Credit: Below the Sky / Shutterstock

We are still not sure how and where it would work. Whether it will be a standalone app or work with Siri, Safari, or Apple’s other products like the HomePod. But Gurman pointed out that Apple already has job listings for applicants who have experience with search algorithms and engine development.

Apple is trying to stand on its own in the current competitive AI environment, so this new answer engine could be a step in that direction. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently shared that the company is “open” to acquiring AI startups, with interest in companies like Perplexity. The answers engine could also be a way for Apple to do away with Google Search.

Whatever the case, it would be interesting to follow what Apple’s new team develops and whether the product can compete with ChatGPT, Perplexity or Gemini.