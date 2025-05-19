Apple is Building a New LLM-Powered Siri from Scratch

There is no doubt that Apple’s plan to roll out its “Intelligence” features along with the improved Siri has been nothing short of a disaster, even calling for a lawsuit. Now, it seems like the company is ready to get serious about AI, and their first approach is building a completely new LLM-powered Siri from the ground up.

This report comes from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, who did a deep dive into Apple‘s forthcoming AI plans and why the Cupertino Giant couldn’t deliver a successful product in the first place. According to Gurman, Apple failed to ride the AI joy train like other tech giants, pointing to a lack of confidence in this field of tech.

Image Credits: Beebom

Apple Intelligence wasn’t even a thing until late 2022 when ChatGPT showed up. The company was also reluctant to invest heavily in the GPUs required to run these AI models. Apple’s AI chief, John Giannandrea, didn’t think people would want chatbots on their phones. Moreover, the company kept trying to outfit the old Siri with new AI tricks, which kept causing more issues.

An Apple employee told Gurman, “It’s whack-a-mole. You fix one issue, and three more crop up,” discussing the new Siri. Now, the iPhone maker is reinvigorating its approach, working on an LLM-based Siri, which will be “more believably conversational and better at synthesizing information”. Something that we already talked about earlier.

Another way Apple will improve the LLM Siri is by letting it loose on the web. This will allow it to “grab and synthesize data from multiple sources”, like Perplexity. So it is clear that the company is rethinking its strategy and plans to fix its messed-up release of AI. And it is only a matter of time before we see this improved Siri. What are your thoughts on the story? Do you think Apple has any chance of making things right with its customers? Let us know in the comments below.