Apple to Bring On-Device AI with French Startup Acquisition

Apple has reportedly acquired Datakalab, a Paris-based Artificial Intelligence startup amid its plans to deliver on-device AI tools. This news came right after Mark Gurman reported that Apple is developing a proprietary large language model (LLM) to bring AI features to iPhones.

According to the French business magazine, Challenges, this acquisition was finalized in December 2023. While the financial details remained unclosed, this move came as Apple is expected to bring a suite of AI features to the upcoming iOS 18 and iPhone 16 series.

Talking about the acquired startup, Datakalab is renowned for its expertise in algorithm compression and the development of embedded AI systems. It was founded in 2016 by Xavier and Lucas Fischer.

Since then, the company has made notable progress in AI technology focusing on low-power, runtime-efficient, and deep-learning algorithms that work on-device, without relying on cloud-based systems. A good example of a cloud-based AI tool is the AI generative wallpaper feature on the Pixel, Samsung, and Nothing phones.

Apple iPhone in hand

Well, this approach closely aligns with Apple’s commitment to deliver reliable performance while maintaining user privacy and data security. When the data is processed, it ensures faster responses and minimizes the risk of data breaches. Apple’s interest is likely driven by the startup’s proficiency in optimizing neural networks for portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Back in May 2020, Datakalab partnered with the French government to deploy AI tools into Paris transportation systems to check if the commuters were wearing face masks. Also, the company has a proven work record with Disney and other players.

In addition, Datakalab also developed technology that could analyze human emotions through facial recognition and visual data. Later on, these were used to do real-time monitoring of audience reactions during cinema screenings.

It’s worth mentioning that neither Apple nor DatakaLab have acknowledged the acquisition yet. Challenges say that this month, the deal was reported to the European Union. According to the report, Datakalab’s two founders did not join Apple, but several other employees have made a switch.

Recently, Mark Gurman reported that Apple is developing an LLM that will run on-device, unlike most existing AI services that run on the cloud. Since Apple’s on-device LLM could be less powerful than its direct cloud-based rivals, the Cupertino tech giant might “fill in the gaps” by licensing technology from Google or other AI service providers.

We’ll get to know everything about Apple’s AI strategy at its annual WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) which runs through June 10 to June 14, 2024.

