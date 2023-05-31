Apple Music Classical App Now Available On Android; Check out the Details!

Apple Music Classical debuted for iPhones recently as a standalone application that offers an “ultimate classical music streaming experience” to users. Now, Android users will also get to enjoy the same experience. Find out more below.

Apple Music Classical Reaches Android

The Apple Music Classical orchestral music app shares a lot of similarities with Apple Music but also carries its own distinctive elements like fonts, navigation, and metadata handling. It is important to note that Apple introduced the Classical Music app on Android even before it has been made available for iPads and MacBooks.

With over 5 million tracks, Apple Music Classical is home to the world’s most extensive classical music catalog. The app is built on the foundation of Primephonic, a standalone classical music subscription service, which Apple acquired back in 2021. This allows the app to bring in Primephonic’s superior search capabilities that are unique to classical bits.

You can search for a piece based on the composer, work, conductor, and even the catalog number. This is made possible by Primephonic’s complete and accurate metadata library. Additionally, the app supports 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless audio streaming with support for Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.

To use the Classical Music app, you will need an active Apple Music subscription. This should not be an issue since Apple Music was made available for Android back in 2015. The supported plans are individual (Rs 99 a month), student (Rs 59 a month), family (Rs 149 a month), and even Apple One. It is not available with the voice-only plan option, though. The app has been released globally and is available to download except in China, Japan, Korea, Russia, and Taiwan.

Download Apple Music Classical via Google Play Store