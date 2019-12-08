Apple announced the much-awaited Mac Pro refresh, along with the Pro Display XDR (and its exorbitant stand), at WWDC 2019 earlier this year. At the iPhone 11 launch a couple of months ago, Apple confirmed that the new Mac Pro will arrive in December and we finally have an official date.

The Cupertino giant has started sending out “Save the Date” e-mails with the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR pre-order date to interested customers. You’ll be able to place orders for both of these devices starting from 10th December. But, this is just the date for when the window to place orders will open, with shipments kicking-off soon after.

In its e-mail to customers, Apple has only mentioned the pre-order opening date. There’s no word on its shipping date as of now but as The Verge points out, users will most likely customize the Mac Pro to their needs, so it may take longer to ship than usual.

Apple enthusiasts had been waiting for a Mac Pro refresh for the longest time. Apple had teased the Mac Pro refresh before launch, saying it would be modular. But, we finally got confirmation when it launched earlier this year – looking like a cheese grater but with an insane set of specs underneath.

The new Mac Pro starts at $5999 and offers you an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a Radeon RX580 GPU. But, you can customize it to include up to 128GB Radeon Vega II GPU. It also includes 8 PCIe slots, 12 RAM slots, and a 1.4kW power supply.

As for Pro Display XDR, it is Apple’s newest pro-grade display that offers a 32-inch 6K Retina panel (6016 x 3384p resolution), a super-wide viewing angle, and an aluminum enclosure similar to the Mac Pro. It starts at $4999 but you will have to shell out a 1000 bucks for the Pro stand, which makes it possible for you to use Pro Display XDR in both landscape and portrait modes.

Featured Image Courtesy: YouTube/Jonathan Morrison