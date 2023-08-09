Apple M3 Max Silicon Could Be Its Most Powerful SoC Yet; Gurman

With each passing day, we are inching closer to the launch of M3 Soc-based MacBooks. Back in May, M3 Pro with 12 CPU cores emerged. And recently, we also heard that the base variant of the M3 chipset is also being tested by Apple. Now, in the latest turn of events, it seems like Apple is also testing its most powerful Apple Silicon yet. Continue reading to learn more.

M3 Max-based Apple MacBook Pro Coming Soon?

As per a recent report shared by Mark Gurman via his PowerOn Newsletter, Apple is testing its M3 Max chipset on its upcoming MacBook Pro, slated to arrive early next year. And from the looks of it, seems like this will be the Cupertino tech giant’s most powerful SoC yet. This revelation was made by Bloomberg News from the official test logs from a third-party Mac app developer.

The high-end M3 Max chipset will supposedly house 16 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores with 48GB of shared memory. For comparison, the M2 Max chipset comes with 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores. Additionally, the SoC will employ Apple’s hybrid system setup with 12 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. This chipset is currently being tested with a MacBook Pro codenamed “J514” and is most likely to see an official debut in early 2024.

M2 Max Apple Silicon Architecture

With this CPU and GPU configuration, it will be a breeze for the M3 Max chipset to handle tasks like video editing, rendering, and many other demanding tasks. Additionally, the 4 dedicated efficiency cores will be able to independently operate and handle less demanding tasks like web browsing. However, do note that this CPU and GPU variation of the M3 Max Apple Silicon is just one among many. Gurman believes that there are many other variants of the chipset in the pipeline as well.

As of now, nothing is concrete so take these developments with a grain of salt. We will make sure to keep you in the loop as soon as something official emerges. With that being said, do you think the M3 Max will be enticing enough for you to purchase a MacBook Pro? Do you think the performance jump from M2 Max will be substantial? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Featured Image: 16-inch MacBook Pro