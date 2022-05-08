Apple iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 2 Are Now Vintage Products

Apple maintains a list of vintage and obsolete products in its portfolio. The Cupertino giant routinely adds old products to this list based on their launch date. In the latest revision to the list, Apple has listed iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 2 as vintage products.

iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 2 Added to Vintage Products List

Before we go any further, it’s important to understand what a vintage product is. According to Apple, products that the company stopped distributing for sale more than 5 years and less than 7 years ago are considered vintage. On a similar note, Apple adds products that stopped distribution over 7 years ago to the obsolete products list.

To recall, Apple launched the iPad Air 2 back in October 2014. Notably, the iPad Air 2 introduced the Touch ID fingerprint unlocking system to iPads. Powered by Apple’s A8X chipset, the iPad Air 2 was also noticeably thinner than the original iPad Air. Coming to the iPad Mini 2, Apple launched the tablet in November 2013 with a Retina display. It runs on Apple’s A7 chipset but lacks Touch ID, of course.

Other iPads in Apple’s vintage iPads list include iPad Air Cellular, iPad Air Cellular (TD LTE), iPad Air WiFi, iPad Air WiFi + Cellular, iPad Air WiFi + Cellular (TD LTE), iPad mini Wi-Fi, iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM), iPad mini Wi-Fi, 16GB (Gray), iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, 16GB (Gray), iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM, 16GB, Gray), iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE), iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, CDMA, and iPad Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM.

To recall, Apple previously updated its list by adding three products, the iPad 4, the iPhone 6 Plus, and the 2012 Mac mini to its vintage product list.

So, did you ever own an iPad Air 2 or iPad Mini 2? Do you have fond memories of these products? Let us know in the comments.