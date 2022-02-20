iPhone 6 Plus Is Now a Vintage Apple Device; Here’s What It Means!

Apple moves its old and aging products to its “Vintage and Obsolete” list from time to time. Late last year, we saw a report hinting that the iPhone 6 Plus might soon become a vintage product in Apple’s portfolio. This has now become a reality as the company recently added the 2014 flagship to its “Vintage and Obsolete” list.

iPhone 6 Plus Is Obsolete Now!

Apple recently updated its official Vintage and Obsolete list, adding three new products to the list, including the iPhone 6 Plus. The device, which was released back in 2014 was the first iPhone to come with a big display.

To recall, the iPhone 6 Plus sported a big 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen, the Apple A8 chipset, and an 8MP single rear camera. It was released alongside the standard iPhone 6 model, which fortunately did not become a vintage product just yet, thanks to an extended distribution run. However, the Plus variant did not enjoy the benefit as Apple does not manufacture 5.5-inch iPhones anymore. As a result, it has now become a vintage Apple product in the market.

The other two devices include the 9.7-inch iPad 4 that was also launched in 2014 and the 2012 Mac Mini.

What Does it Mean to Become a Vintage Apple Product?

According to the company, “products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago.” Similarly, Apple adds a product to the obsolete list when it stops distributing them for sale for more than 7 years.

Now, vintage and obsolete products won’t get any sort any hardware servicing from Apple. Even service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products for repair or replacement. However, MacBooks are solely exempted from these criteria as users are eligible for an additional battery-only repair period.

The current vintage iPhone list includes the iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB, iPhone 3G (8GB, 16GB), iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB, iPhone 3GS (8GB), iPhone 3GS (16GB, 32GB), iPhone 4 CDMA, iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB), iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB, iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black, and iPhone 4S (8GB).

The last iOS update for the device was delivered back in 2019, which was iOS 12.5. So, if you have an iPhone 6 Plus, we suggest you upgrade to newer iPhone models or other Android devices. What are your thoughts on this? Do share them with us in the comments below!