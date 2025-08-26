Apple Announces iPhone 17 Launch Event for September 9

Apple has officially announced its iPhone 17 launch event that will be taking place on September 9 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET, and it will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a post on X, announcing the official event date. This matches the date that Apple had accidentally revealed on its Apple TV+ app. The company will be launching its iPhone 17 lineup, which will include the base iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max.

It will also mark the debut of Apple’s thinnest smartphone yet, the iPhone 17 Air. It is rumored to be as slim as 5.5 mm and may feature a large 6.9-inch display. The reason Apple is going with a bigger screen size is that it will be replacing the older Plus model. Moreover, it will accommodate a bigger battery. However, all devices in the iPhone 17 lineup will feature a 120Hz refresh rate screen, including the regular iPhone 17.

These new iPhones will come with the latest iOS 26 update, which brings Apple’s fresh Liquid Glass design language. Apple could also announce other products during the event, including the AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3. That said, all eyes are now set on September 9 as the countdown for the launch of iPhone 17 begins.