Apple is Bringing Back Blood Oxygen Monitoring to Apple Watches Today

Apple is bringing back the blood oxygen monitoring feature to its Watch Series 9, 10, and Ultra 2 models later today with an update in the United States. Apple had removed this feature in January, last year.

Apple announced this information in its newsroom post. The update will bring a “redesigned Blood Oxygen” feature to its Apple Watches through iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1 updates. With the new redesign, your Apple Watch will now measure readings from the Blood Oxygen app on the Apple Watch. It will then share the data with your iPhone for calculations before showing the results.

You can find the results within the Respiratory section of the Health app now. The redesigned process will be coming exclusively to some users in the U.S. Those who have had the feature or international users who have had the blood oxygen monitoring on their Apple Watch can continue using it as it is.

According to the post, “This update was enabled by a recent U.S. Customs ruling.” For those of you out of the loop, Apple stopped shipping the blood oxygen feature in its Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 over a patent dispute with health technology company Masimo. This dispute led to Apple pausing its sales of said Apple Watches and removed the feature on the release of Apple Watch Series 10.

But it seems Apple has finally found a way to ship the blood oxygen monitoring feature to its users. So look out for the update if you do not have the feature already.