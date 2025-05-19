iPhone 17 Air Could be So Slim You’ll Need an Extra Battery Pack

Given the measly battery capacity of Samsung’s recent slimmest smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, all eyes are on what Apple will bring to the scene with their iPhone 17 Air, which will be even narrower. However, it seems like this loss in weight will also result in an even smaller battery capacity, warranting an additional battery pack.

From what we know from the leaks so far, the iPhone 17 Air is going to measure only 5.5mm in thickness, which is 0.3mm thinner than Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. As a result, the 17 Air could feature a 2,800 mAh battery capacity, according to Naver.

However, due to the high-density cell, there is a chance that the capacity could be 15 to 20% higher than what is mentioned here. Now, if we are going by the suggested battery size alone, it is almost 1,000 mAh less than what you get in Samsung, which is already lower than today’s standards. For comparison, this is almost the same capacity as the iPhone X, which came out 7 years ago in 2017.

I am sure Apple will do some optimizations on the iPhone to help the device last longer, as the company is working on an AI-powered battery saver feature. But I am still skeptical whether the device will be able to last a day on its own, demanding an additional battery pack if you want it to last longer.

Apple will likely launch a battery pack exclusively for the 17 Air at launch, but it begs the question. What good is a slim phone if you have to use it with a bulky power bank anyway? But that’s just my opinion. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments down below.