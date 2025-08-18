Apple Could Break Tradition by Skipping iPhone 18 Next Year, But There’s a Surprise in Store!

Apple has launched a base iPhone every year since 2007, but next year, it may break tradition, entirely skipping the iPhone 18 in favor of a rumored foldable iPhone.

According to Korean outlet ET News, Apple may ditch the iPhone 18 next year. As per the report, Apple is expected to launch the affordable iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026, and reserve a premium lineup of iPhones for the second half. This will include the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone.

Image Credits: Beebom

However, this does not mean Apple is doing away with base models entirely. Instead, it will resume selling the base model in the following year and launch the iPhone 18 with the budget “e” models. So, we could get an iPhone 18 and an 18e in the first half of 2027, followed by the rest of the devices later in the year.

Why Apple is Changing Its Yearly Launch Strategy

This change in launch strategy seems to be a direct response to slowing smartphone sales. Even though Apple recently sold its 3 billionth iPhone, recent data points to a dip in overall shipment numbers. So by staggering its launches, Apple hopes to keep its iPhones in the spotlight all year round, which could help boost sales.

That being said, with six iPhone launches a year, it could oversaturate the market and create confusion among consumers. This new strategy also depends on how the upcoming iPhone 17 Air model is received. And whether it delivers strong sales for Apple to drop the base iPhone, which has continued to sell well year after year.