Another Chrysos Heir Demi-god Set to Become Playable in Honkai Star Rail Soon

Amphoreus has revealed 12 Chrysos Heirs so far, and three of them have become playable already with two more coming in version 3.2. Out of all the playable Chrysos Heirs, only three have been demi-gods, or Chrysos Heirs with core-flames. The story had already revealed that there were six core-flames retrieved before the start of the Trailblazing arc, while Mydei recovered the seventh core-flame in version 3.1. A new leak has now surfaced, revealing that another demi-god Chrysos Heir will become playable in Honkai Star Rail very soon.

A recent leak posted on Reddit (via luna) reveals that Cipher will become playable in Honkai Star Rail 3.3, and that she will be a DPS Quantum Nihility character. The story has already revealed that Cipher is a core-flame bearer with Aglaea mentioning that she should start taking responsibility befitting her station. Hence, if the leaks are true and Cipher does become playable in version 3.3, it also means that she would appear sooner in the story, hopefully in HSR 3.2 itself. Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@honkaistarrail, edited by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

The leak also mentions that Hyacine is going to be a Wind Remembrance character and a burning HP healer. Check out Hyacine’s kit to learn more about her abilities in Honkai Star Rail. Hyacine is after the Sky Titan’s core-flame, so her becoming playable in version 3.3 also hints that the story will revolve around reclaiming the Sky Titan’s core-flame.

With so many new characters scheduled one after another, don’t forget to get your hands on HSR codes to refill your Stellar Jade stocks.

The story of Amphoreus in HSR is only starting to unravel its secrets, with Cyrene likely playing a big part in all of it. With the recent reveal of the Flame Reaver of the Deepest dark, it sets the tone for a formidable foe, someone that is behind the black tide and controlling everything happening in Amphoreus.

Tell us what you think about the story of Amphoreus so far and whether you are excited for Cipher’s release in Honkai Star Rail.