Anker’s sub-brand Soundcore has launched a portable wireless speaker named Soundcore Icon Mini in India. The speaker has a small loop that you can use to carry around or hang it on backpacks.

Soundcore Icon Mini is waterproof and comes with IP67-rated water and dust resistance. In terms of connectivity, the Soundcore Icon Mini comes with Bluetooth 4.2. It supports SBC audio codec and has a 3W audio output. There is a 3.5mm port for AUX input as well.

As far as charging and battery life are concerned, SoundCore claims the speaker lasts up to eight hours on a full charge. It equips a 900 mAh battery that takes four hours to get completely charged through an old-fashioned micro-USB port. You can continue using the speaker while it is being charged. The speaker automatically turns off after 30 minutes of inactivity.

The speaker supports Wireless Stereo Sound and hence, you can connect two Icon Mini speakers to a single input source in order to get a combined stereo effect. This is done by pairing two Icon Mini speakers together and connecting one of them to the audio source.

To pair two Icon Mini speakers, you will have to turn both of them on, press the Bluetooth button present on both of the speakers simultaneously until the Bluetooth light turns white. Once that happens, release the Bluetooth button on one of the speakers while keeping the other one pressed for three seconds.

Soundcore Icon Mini is priced at ₹1,999 and is available to buy from Flipkart in Black, Blue, Orange, and Red color variants.

