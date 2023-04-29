Android Users Could Soon Transfer WhatsApp Chats Without Google Drive

Meta has been on a roll recently with its slew of new features for WhatsApp. Just recently, Meta announced that the same WhatsApp account can be used on four different devices, along with the ability to keep disappearing messages, among other things. In its endeavor to constantly introduce new features, the messaging platform is now working on an ability, which will make chat transfer a lot easier for Android users. Check out the details below.

Chat Transfers on WhatsApp to get a lot easier!

As per WABetaInfo‘s latest report, you will be soon able to get the ability to transfer WhatsApp chats between two Android devices without the involvement of Google Drive. This new feature is part of the latest WhatsApp for Android beta build 2.23.9.19. This feature aims to streamline the chat migration process by effectively eliminating the need to have Google Drive chat backups.

If you are a beta tester of WhatsApp for Android, you can download this new update from the Google Play Store right away!

There will be a Chat Transfer option under the Settings menu. Once selected, A QR Code will be available for you to scan using your new Android device to initiate the migration procedure. This is a very handy feature and will benefit the plethora of Android users. This eliminates the need to manually create a Google Drive backup. You can check out the screenshot for a better understanding.

Image: WABetaInfo

To recall, this functionality was being tested earlier, so, there are high chances it will reach the stable users pretty soon. It remains to be seen if this will be limited to Android users or will be available for iOS users too.

If for some reason this option is not yet live for you, just be patient. We will keep you posted on the update, so, stay tuned. Also, do share your thoughts on the upcoming WhatsApp capability in the comments section below.