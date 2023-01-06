WhatsApp to Soon Allow Chat Transfers Without Cloud Backups

WhatsApp made things a lot easier by recently introducing easy chat transfers between Android to iOS and vice versa. This ability undoubtedly avoids the hassle of switching OSes and now, the Meta-owned messaging platform might soon improve the capability by adding a new feature it is testing right now.

WhatsApp Chat Transfers to Get Easier!

A recent report by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp is working to introduce the ability to transfer chats to another device without making any chat backups. WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.1.25 hints at a new ‘Chat transfer to Android‘ option.

As per a shared screenshot, this option will reside under the Chat settings. This will further ease the process of transferring chats to a new device, getting the step to store chats in Google Drive out of the way. Have a look at the screenshot for a better idea.

Image: WABetaInfo

Although, you should note that backing up chats is always a good idea and helps in situations where your phone gets lost or stolen.

There’s no word on the availability of the feature yet as it is still being developed. Plus, there’s no word on whether or not it will be available for iOS too. Chances are that it will happen first for Android and then for iOS, much like the introduction of the recent cross-platform chat transfer feature.

We will keep you posted whenever this happens, so, stay tuned. Meanwhile, you can check out our articles on how to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone to get a better idea if you are making the switch. WhatsApp also has a guide to transferring chats from iOS to an Android device (either Samsung, Pixel, or any other phone with Android 12 and above). Do let us know your experience if you end up making use of WhatsApp’s chat transfer feature in the comments below.