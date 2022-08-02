Android 13 Launch Timeline Seemingly Tipped by Google

Google recently introduced Android 13 beta 4, which was the last beta update with a release candidate build before the release of Android 13’s stable version. While this is slated to happen in a few weeks, an exact timeline wasn’t known until now. Google has recently released the August 2022 Security Bulletin, which has a hint of Android 13’s release timeline. Here are the details.

Android 13 Coming Soon?

The Security Bulletin for August talks about the vulnerabilities in Android 13 and how a security patch level of 2022-09-01 or later will fix these issues on devices running Android 13. This suggests that the security patch along with Android 13 will arrive for users in September.

Although, it could be introduced as the AOSP (Android Open Source Project) version of Android 13. For the Pixel phones, including the Pixel 6 series, this may arrive in another 2 or 3 weeks. To recall, Android 12 reached the Pixel devices two weeks after its AOSP was released in October.

Android 12, on the other hand, had a delayed release in October. Android 11 and Android 10 saw a release in September, while Android 9 came in August. All of this points at Google’s unorganized Android release cycle but we may get to see a sooner-than-expected release of Android 13. You should also note that Android 13’s beta update was released a month before the I/O 2022 event, which is earlier than the usual release schedule.

It remains to be seen when exactly Google plans on releasing the stable version of Android 13 for the general audience. An announcement on this is expected soon. So, stay tuned for more information on this.

Meanwhile, Google has also released the Android 13 beta for the recently introduced Pixel 6a. Android 13’s Beta 4.1, which was recently released as a security update, will now be available for the Pixel 6a devices as the only beta update. It will soon get the stable version once the Android 13 AOSP is released. In case you are interested, you can visit here to learn more.