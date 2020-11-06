AMD unveiled its latest Ryzen 5000 series of desktop processors based on the Zen 3 micro-architecture earlier last month. The company announced four SKUs and had confirmed the $299 starting price for these new desktop CPUs in the US. While the processors have now gone on sale in the US, AMD has only just announced the India pricing details for the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series desktop CPUs.

The most affordable of the lot is the Ryzen 5 5600X, which has been priced at Rs. 22,990 in India. This is a hexa-core processor with 12 threads, 65W TDP (Thermal Design Power), and a peak CPU clock speeds of 4.6GHz.

The top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 5950X is the most powerful chip and has been priced at Rs. 60,990 in India. This Zen3 processor offers 16 cores and 32 threads with a base frequency of 3.4GHz and a peak CPU clock speed of 4.9GHz.

The new mid-range Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5900X, on the other hand, have been priced at Rs. 34,490 and Rs. 41,990 respectively. The former is an octa-core processor that offers 16 threads and a peak CPU clock speed of 4.7GHz. The latter, on the other hand, will offer 12 cores and 24 threads along with a peak CPU clock speed of 4.8GHz. The high-tier desktop CPUs are rated at 105W TDP as opposed to 65W for the Ryzen 5 5600X.

Note: All of the aforementioned prices announced by AMD are exclusive of taxes. This means you will have to pay an additional 18% GST over these prices. The Ryzen 5 5600X will then cost you Rs. 27,128 whereas the highest-end Ryzen 9 5950X will cost you a whopping Rs. 71,970 in India.

If you are planning to buy any of these desktop processors, you will need to update the motherboard’s BIOS to make them compatible. It’s an easy process and AMD has listed all of the steps right here. The company hasn’t announced the availability details for these processors in India but you can expect them to reach local retailers very soon.