AMD has today announced new processors under its Ryzen 3000 line-up. Along with that, the company is also announcing a new GPU, motherboard platform, and a new storage solution today.

New Ryzen 3000 XT Series

In the Ryzen 3000XT series, the company is launching 3 new CPUs.

Ryzen 9 3900XT

Ryzen 7 3800XT

Ryzen 5 3600XT

The Ryzen 9 3900XT comes with 12 cores and 24 threads, and has a base clock speed of 3.8GHz, with a boost speed of 4.7GHz. The Ryzen 7 3800XT, on the other hand comes with 8 cores and 16 threads. It has a 3.9GHz base and 4.7GHz boost clock speed. Both the Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 are rated at 105W TDP.

On the other hand, the Ryzen 5 is a 6 core 12 thread CPU. As far as speeds are concerned, the Ryzen 5 3600XT offers 3.8GHz base and 4.5GHz boost clock speeds.

Radeon Pro 5600M GPU

Apart from the processors, AMD is also announcing the new Radeon Pro 5600M GPU. The new graphics card is based on the RDNA Navi architecture, and replaces older Vega models. The Radeon Pro 5600M will come with up to 8GB HBM2 memory.

You will be able to get the Radeon Pro 5600M on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, no other manufacturer has announced plans for using the GPU so far.

New A520 Chipset, StoreMI Storage Solution

The company is also announcing a new motherboard platform. The A520 chipset is meant for low-end Ryzen 3000 CPUs as well as future Ryzen CPUs. While the A520 is an update to the A320 chipset, it drops support for first and second gen Ryzen processors.

A new StoreMI storage solution is also here now. AMD’s announcement comes following the end of its partnership with Enmotus which designed the first StoreMI solution. This allows users to combine multiple SSDs and HDDs along with RAM to prioritise important files. The company is claiming that its new algorithms improve speed even further, but hasn’t given out any details yet.