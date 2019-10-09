AMD has today launched two new processors in its third-generation Ryzen line-up of desktop CPUs. The Ryzen 9 3900, and the Ryzen 5 3500X are OEM-only chipsets and come built on top of AMD’s 7nm process.

The Ryzen 9 3900 comes with 12 cores and 24 threads, with a base clock speed of 3.1GHz and boost clock of up to 4.1GHz. The Ryzen 5 3500X, on the other hand has 6 cores and 12 threads, with a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.1GHz. Both the Ryzen 9 3900 and the Ryzen 5 3500X come fully unlocked and with support for PCIe 4.0.

Unfortunately, if you were thinking of decking out your next PC build with these new processors from AMD, the company has made these exclusively available to OEMs, which means you’ll only be able to get them in OEM manufactured, pre-built PC setups. What’s more, the Ryzen 5 3500X is actually exclusive to China, while the Ryzen 9 3900 will come in pre-built devices around the world.

With these two new additions to the Ryzen 3rd-gen family, AMD has brought the number of processors in its current line-up up to 7. Plus, it’s expected that the company will also launch the Ryzen 9 3950X and the 3rd-gen Ryzen Threadripper in November with a whopping 24 cores.