At its Financial Analyst Day 2020, AMD has revealed the roadmap for its consumer & enterprise CPUs and GPUs. The CPU Roadmap is mainly focused on the enterprise since they have a longer product cycle.

In the consumer CPU category, AMD anticipates releasing the 4th gen Ryzen Zen 3 in late 2020. As you can see in the graph below, there is no mention of Zen 4 in the consumer segment. AMD expects on launching its whole consumer lineup including desktop CPUs, high-end desktop (HEDT) and notebook processors by the end of 2021.

On the enterprise side of things, AMD says that its 7nm Zen 3 EPYC Milan will hit the market in late 2020. In the meantime, the company’s 5nm Zen 4 EPYC Genoa chips are slated to come by the end of 2022.

If you’ve been following AMD’s CPU lineup, you might have noticed the absence of “7nm+” upon referring Zen 3 and the company now refers to it as “7nm”. As pointed out by AnandTech, this is because 7nm+ was initially used to refer to an “advanced version of 7nm”.

TSMC uses the nomenclature N7 to refer to the basic version using DUV (Deep UltraViolet lithography), N7P – second-gen of N7 using DUV and N7+, which is the EUV (Extreme UltraViolet lithography) version of N7. AMD removed the “+” from “7nm” because they didn’t want their CPUs misinterpreted to be manufactured in N7+ process.

Coming to GPUs, AMD anticipates making its next-gen “Navi 2X” GPUs based on AMD RDNA 2 architecture available in the market in late 2020. RDNA 2 is expected to bring a 50 percent performance-per-watt improvement over the first-generation AMD RDNA architecture. It will also support hardware-accelerated ray tracing, variable rate shading (VRS) among other features.