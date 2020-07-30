Amazon’s highly-anticipated Prime Day in India will start at midnight on Thursday, August 6, and will run for 48 hours. In a press release on Wednesday, the company said that over the two-day period, more than 100 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and start-ups on Amazon.in will launch more than 1,000 new products across 17 categories. Thousands of Local Shops on Amazon sellers will also make their Prime Day debut in India this year.

Start-ups and small businesses from Amazon’s Launchpad program will be launching various products across a wide range of categories, like health & personal care, beauty & grooming, grocery and home products. Some of the notable new products include a portable air purifier with exclusive PM 2.5 LED display from REFFAIR; a Belgian Waffle Bowl Maker from CORAL Tree; Pregnancy and post-pregnancy pain relief patches with hydrogel properties from Sirona Hygiene; Magnetic LED Asymmetrix Desk Lamp from Theo Solutions Pvt Ltd; Xech iSoothe – portable eye massager from Xech, amongst others.

Amazon also says that the event will bring unique products from artisans and women entrepreneurs from Karigar and Saheli. That includes handmade products from Tribes India, Blue pottery by Aditya Blue Pottery, Jewelry from Giva and more. Sellers on the Karigar storefront will offer over 270+ crafts sourced from artisans across the country during this Prime Day. Government emporiums, APCO handlooms from Andhra Pradesh and Mrignayanee from Madhya Pradesh will be showcasing hand-woven apparels ranging from Mangalgiri, Venkatgiri & Chirala to Maheshwari & Chanderi this Prime Day.

Overall, the upcoming Prime Day promises to be a massive event with new products and hopefully, enticing deals and discounts. So, are you excited about the upcoming Prime Day sales? Let us know in the comments down below.