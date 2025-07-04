Grab Paramount Premium for Basically Free This 4th of July

Paramount is introducing a limited-time offer as part of its summer sale, where you can grab the top-tier ad-free plan at just $1 per month. During the ongoing summer sale, you can get Paramount Premium Plus, which goes for $12.99/month, or Plus Essential, available at $7.99 for just $0.99/month. This is a massive discount, but it’s only available for new subscribers.

Just recently, the studio rebranded its premium tier, Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME to Paramount Premium Plus. And now, the company is offering massive discounts on its premium plans.

While both plans offer you everything available on the base tier, I would suggest going for the Premium Plus package. It brings a lot more benefits like ad-free watching, so you can watch Paramount Plus shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Dexter, Yellowjackets, and Billions without any interruptions.

It also gives you access to SHOWTIME originals, which further sweetens the deal. Other perks include ad-free sports and access to Paramount’s acclaimed movies like Transformers, Sonic the Hedgehog, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. And you can watch the NFL 2025 season live, CBS News network 24/7, and UEFA Champions League matches.

All this for just $1 seems like a steal, so if you haven’t subscribed to Paramount Plus yet, go ahead and claim the offer right away via this link. However, it is worth noting that after the two-month promotional period, the subscription cost will go back to its regular pricing. So remember to cancel the subscription before that.