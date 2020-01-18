The Indian TV market is fast moving towards adopting smart TVs, mostly thanks to the fact that companies such as Xiaomi have popularised the idea of owning a smart TV and their low pricing model have allowed more people to get into the segment.

Now, Amazon India has said that of all the TVs sold on its platform in the country in 2019, 80 percent were smart TVs. The statement comes from Amazon India’s Category Leader for televisions, Garima Gupta, who said “In 2019, 80 percent of televisions sold on Amazon in India were smart TVs, a big increase from 2018 when the figure was 50 percent.”

However, while we all credit Xiaomi, and other (mostly) Chinese brands for bringing about the smart TV revolution in India, Amazon India’s data shows that major brands such as Samsung and LG still hold a strong place in the hearts and minds of Indian consumers.

Amazon is also hoping to capitalise on this increase in smart TV sales by bringing new features and experiences to its own Fire TV, and expand its Fire TV edition line-up in the country. Speaking about Amazon’s plans with Fire TV Edition televisions, Gupta was quoted as saying that Amazon India is “definitely looking to add new features and partners for the Fire TV Edition series, and are working with manufacturers to get more models out in 2020. We will be bringing 4K-resolution Fire TV Edition televisions as well.”

Moving forward, Amazon India is aiming to further improve the ease of buying a smart TV online, and even facilitate better return process for consumers. “In 2020, we are looking to improve the process of television returns for customers who face problems. We also want to bring scheduled deliveries to more pin codes, as we continue to improve our infrastructure. Tier 2 cities in India will be a strong focus point for Amazon when it comes to TV sales in 2020,” said Gupta.