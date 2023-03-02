Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen Introduced in India; Check out the Details!

Amazon has launched the new Echo Dot 5th Gen in India to celebrate its’ 5-year anniversary. The new smart speaker comes with an inbuilt temperature sensor, enhanced audio, and much more at an affordable price. Here’s a look at its price, features, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen: Specs and Features

The 5th Gen Echo Dot has a compact spherical form factor and now supports an enhanced audio system for deeper bass, clearer vocals, and enhanced treble. You can either connect your phone to listen to songs or ask Alexa to play songs via apps like Spotify, JioSaavan, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, Hungama, and more. Alexa can also be asked to control smart lights, ACs, and more.

The inbuilt temperature sensor can sense the room temperature and adjust it so that it is neither too cold nor warm. The presence of Ultrasound Motion Detection can help you set up instructions for turning on the lights, playing music when someone enters, and more. This is applicable to compatible lights and speakers.

The Echo Dot 5th Gen packs the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which enables a faster and enhanced performance on part of Alexa. You also get to use tap gesture controls to pause or resume a song, stop the timers, and more by tapping the top of the speaker.

Everything is done with privacy in mind and there are several privacy controls like the ability to delete voice recordings, switch the microphones on or off, and more.

Price and Availability

The Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen is priced at Rs 5,499 but will be available at Rs 4,999 as an introductory offer on March 2, 3, and 4. It can be bought via Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, and more retail stores.

The new Echo Dot comes in Black, Blue, and White color options.

Buy Echo Dot 5th Gen via Amazon (Rs 4,999)