Amazon is giving away 10 ebooks for free to celebrate World Book Day. Amazon users can claim these ebooks and read them on Kindle or through the Kindle app on their phones or tablets. The offer is live now and is valid until 12:29 PM on April 25.

Claim Free Kindle Books on World Book Day

Amazon India users who have set India as their current country on Amazon’s account settings can claim the offer. Here are the books you can claim, as listed by Amazon:

A Single Swallow by Zhang Ling

You, Me, and the Colors of Life by Noa C. Walker

The Strange Journey of Alice Pendelbury by Marc Levy

The Broken Circle: A Memoir of Escaping Afghanistan by Enjeela Ahmadi-Miller

At the End of the Matinee by Keiichiro Hirano

The Son and Heir: A Memoir by Alexander Münninghoff

Amora: Stories by Natalia Borges Polesso

Some Days by María Wernicke

Return to the Enchanted Island: A Novel by Johary Ravaloson

The King of Warsaw: A Novel by Szczepan Twardoch

Amazon notes that the offer is non-transferable and you cannot resell these Kindle ebooks. If you’re interested, navigate to Amazon’s offer landing page and open the book’s Amazon listing. From here, tap on ‘Buy for Free’, and Amazon will add the book to your Kindle library.

And that’s it. You now have 10 Kindle ebooks to get started in your reading journey. If you own a Kindle, you should also know that you can now set book covers as lockscreens on supported models. For more such tips, go through our article on the best Kindle tips and tricks.