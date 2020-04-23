Xiaomi-backed fitness band and smartwatch maker Huami is all set to welcome a new member to the popular Amazfit Bip series. The company unveiled the Amazfit Bip S at CES 2020 earlier this year. And now, it is teasing the arrival of the Amazfit Bip Lite 1S for 30th April in China.

The company has only shared a teaser poster on Weibo, revealing the launch date and giving us a sneak peek at the Amazfit Bip Lite 1S. The square design of the smartwatch remains unchanged and so does the color display — we aren’t sure if the company has upgraded to an AMOLED panel or not. It’s very similar to the previous-gen Bip Lite, which found its way to India last year.



There’s not a whole lot of information for us to go on, but the teaser does reveal that the smartwatch will boast a 30-day battery life. This is lower than the 45-day battery life of the original Bip Lite. We can also see that the Amafit Bip Lite 1S will arrive in two colors – White and Black.

Apart from this, we can expect the Amazfit Bip Lite 1S to be super lightweight, sport a heart rate sensor, a myriad of sport modes, and more. The previous-gen smartwatch was swim-proof up to 3ATM/ 30 meters, so you can wear it to the beach without any fears. And it goes without saying, but the watch will also have notification and alarms support.

We will have to wait for exactly a week to learn the official specs and features of the Amazfit Bip Lite 1S. So, stay tuned for more information.