AGON Introduces Ultra-Wide Curved Gaming Monitor In India

AGON by AOC has launched its all-new ultra-wide gaming monitor in India in its iconic gamer-centric design language and premium specs. The AOC CU34G3S gaming monitor packs features like a QHD 34-inch curved display with a 165Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium support, and much more. Keep reading for more details.

AGON AOC CU34G3S: Specs and Features

The AOC CU34G3S AGON ultra-wide gaming monitor features a sandblasted aluminum cast chassis and stand. It features a 3-side frameless design with a height-adjustable trifold stand. There are red strip lights on both the stand and the back of the monitor, with the AOC logo etched on the back as well as on the bottom bezel of the display. The back panel of the monitor extends from the top to house a plethora of connectors for the monitor.

It comes with a 34-inch WQHD curved display in the 21:9 aspect ratio with a 165Hz variable refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angles, and 1ms GtG response time. It offers a peak brightness of 300 nits, with 1.7 billion color production accuracy with a 119.25% sRGB color gamut. Additionally, the panel comes with AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, and TUV Rheinland certification for eye comfort.

The AOC ultra-wide monitor comes with a plethora of connectivity options. These include two types of Display ports, two HDMI ports, a USB 3.2 port, and many more. Additionally, the monitor supports a Picture-in-Picture and a Picture-by-Picture interface. This means that you will be able to connect your gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation to your monitor and use one-half of the display to play games while the other half can still remain functional for productivity purposes.

Some other highlighting features of the AOC ultra-wide monitor include built-in speakers, a dedicated Game Menu, six different game modes viz: FPS, Racing, RTS, Game 1, and Game 2, and AOC Game and Shadow Control.

Price and Availability

The AOC CU34G3S ultra-wide gaming monitor is priced at Rs 69,990. You can grab it either via Amazon or the official AGON India website. Although, it is listed at Rs 41,090 on Amazon.

Buy AOC Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor CU34G3S via Amazon