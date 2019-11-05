Widely regarded as the creator of the very best professional image manipulation software that money can buy (think Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator), US tech firm, Adobe, is now prepping to release a mobile camera app called Adobe Photoshop Camera that will come with built-in photo-editing tools. According to the company, the app will use AI to automatically apply lenses and filters to photos even before the photos are taken. It will bring ‘insta-worthy’ lenses and effects to apply before or after the shot, said the company.

“It’s really easy to swap them in and out, so you don’t have to worry about changing your mind. And you can keep your favorites to use again and again”, said Adobe in an official post. According to Abhay Parasnis, the executive VP and Chief Technology Officer at the company, “We built Photoshop Camera as a Sensei-first app on our journey to expand our focus to deliver creative tools for everyone”.

As alluded to Parasnis in his ‘Sensei-first’ comment, the camera app comes with integrated Adobe Sensei – the company’s AI platform that it says will enable the app to instantly recognize the subject in the photo and provide recommendations. It will also “automatically apply sophisticated, unique features at the moment of capture (i.e. portraits, landscapes, selfies, food shots), while always preserving an original shot”, he said.

The app will also allow users to access a curated feed of lenses made by well-known artists and influencers, including Billie Eilish, who collaborated with Adobe to create “some really cool limited-edition lenses inspired by her songs and music videos”.

Adobe is aiming to launch the Photoshop Camera app in early 2020, and interested individuals can sign-up for the limited preview on both Android and iOS.