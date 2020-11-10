As we approach the season of some of the highest pollution levels you’ll see all year, a lot of people are probably going to invest in an air purifier to ensure at least the air inside their house is as free of pollutants as possible. With that in mind, Acer has today launched its first air purifier and circulator in India.

The Acerpure Cool, which is not a name I’m very fond of, is a 2-in-1 air purifier and circulator. It uses a 3-in-1 HEPA filter to purify air within the room, and the circulator then pushes out this purified air across the room. The filter uses activated carbon and is silver coated, and Acer is claiming that it can remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

There’s an LED indicator light on the purifier that can light up in red, yellow, or green colours to indicate the air quality indoors. Moreover, the purifier can detect PM2.5 concentration in the air and automatically switch speeds accordingly.

The purifier can also swivel up to 90 degrees horizontally and the fan can swing 90 degrees up and down as well. Acer claims that the fan can throw purified air up to 16m away, and the device can achieve full air circulation in a 27 sq-meter room in just 3 minutes.

The Acerpure Cool air purifier and circulator is available in two colors: black and white, and is priced at Rs. 16,999 as an introductory offer.

Buy the Acerpure Cool from Acer (Rs. 16,999)