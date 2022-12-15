Acer Swift Edge OLED Laptop Launched in India

Acer has introduced the new Swift Edge OLED laptop in India. This is termed the world’s lightest 16-inch laptop and features an AMD Ryzen CPU, Microsoft Pluton for security, and much more. Have a look at the details below.

Acer Swift Edge: Specs and Features

The Acer Swift Edge is 12.95mm thin and weighs 1.17 kg. It is said to come with an aluminum build, which is 20% lighter than the 2 times stronger than normal aluminum. There’s a 16-inch OLED display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Under the hood, the laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, along with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The Full HD web camera comes with support for Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) tech and the Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction for video calls.

Connectivity options include one USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with power-off charging, one USB 3.2 port, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth version 5.2. There’s a 54Wh battery on board with 65W fast charging.

Additionally, the Acer Swift Edge supports biometric authentication, a backlight keyboard, and stereo speakers. It runs Windows 11 Home.

Price and Availability

The Acer Swift Edge comes with a price tag of Rs 1,24,999 and can be bought via the company’s website and Amazon India. Although, the laptop is currently unavailable on both platforms. It should be available soon.

It comes in Olivine Black color.

Buy Acer Swift Edge via Amazon India (Rs 1,24,999)