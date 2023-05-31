Acer Introduces New QLED and OLED TVs in India

Indkal Technologies has introduced new Acer QLED and OLED TVs in India, coming with Google TV. The most interesting part is that the company has also announced a 32-inch QLED TV. Check out the price, features, and more details about the new TVs below.

Acer QLED and OLED TVs: Specs and Features

The OLED TVs come in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, while the QLED ones are available in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants. Google TV support provides access to the Play Store for users to download apps and games from thousands of choices available.

Acer’s O TV series are OLED in nature are provide up to 60W of sound output. The QLED ones fall under the V series.

The new Google TV lineup by Acer comes with support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth version 5.0, HDMI 2.1 ports, and a USB 3.0 port. There’s support for Dolby Atmos too.

In addition to this, Acer has extended support for Google TV to the W series. There are new TVs as part of the I and G lineup and come with support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, MEMC, UHD Upscaling, and up to 16GB of internal storage. The I series also comes with up to 40W audio output. The Acer H series now supports up to 76W of output with improvements to bass and treble performance.

Price and Availability

The new Acer TVs will be available, starting June 6 but there’s no word on the pricing details as of now.