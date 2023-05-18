Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Introduced in India; Check out the Details!

Acer has expanded its Predator portfolio with the launch of Helio Neo 16 in India. The new gaming laptop packs features like support for 13th Gen Intel CPUs, a 165Hz refresh rate, DLSS 3 support, and much more. Find out the specifications and pricing listed below.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: Specs and Features

The 2023 Helios Neo 16 sports a 16-inch WQXGA panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits of brightness, and Acer’s ComfyView LCD technology. It is available in the 16:10 aspect ratio with a 3ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync, DLSS 3, and Advanced Optimus. The laptop offers an aluminum chassis with cryptic design elements. Asus is calling this the Cyberdeck.

At the core, the laptop is powered by up to 13th Gen i7-13700HX CPU coupled with up to NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics. It can pack up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. The laptop’s thermal management system includes 89 custom-made all-metal 3D AeroBlade and liquid metal thermal grease.

In terms of the latest connectivity options, the laptop offers Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, 2 Thunderbolt ports, Bluetooth version 5.3, and more.

The laptop is backed by up to 90Wh battery. It comes with Windows 11 out of the box. You also get a 720p 30 fps webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction, a 4-zone RGB keyboard and trackpad, PredatorSense 4.0 utility app, Pulsar Lighting, and Fan Controls, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Neo 16 lineup starts at Rs 1,09,990 and is available for purchase in an i5 and i7 variants. It is listed on Acer’s online store, and e-commerce stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Buy Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 via Amazon