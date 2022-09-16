Acer H and S Series Smart TVs with Android TV 11 Launched in India

Acer Televisions has launched its new S and H Smart TV series in India. The new TVs come with Android TV 11, Dolby Atmos, support for MEMC technology, and much more. Check out the price and features of the new affordable Smart TVs.

Acer H Series: Specs and Features

The new Acer H series consists of 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models. All three come with a UHD bezel-less display. There’s support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ with HLG, up to 420 nits of peak brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and a wide color gamut+.

There’s also support for UHD Upscaling, digital noise reduction, micro dimming, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine (IFSE), and Blue Light reduction.

The TVs come with a Cortex A55 CPU, along with the Mali G31 GPU. They are equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Port options include 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port, and an AV Output. Plus, there’s support for Dual-band Wi-Fi and 2-way Bluetooth.

For the audio part, the new Acer H series provide a 60W sound output via HiFi Pro speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Android TV 11 provides access to various apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more via Google Play Store. And, there’s access to the voice assistant-enabled remote control, Chromecast, and Google Duo for video calling.

Acer S Series: Specs and Features

The Acer S series comprises 32-inch and 65-inch models. The 32-inch S series TV comes with an HD screen resolution, 280 nits of brightness, 16.7 million colors, and HDRO10+. The 65-inch model comes with a UHD screen resolution, 420 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and HDRO10+ along with HLG.

Other features include Dolby Vision, UHD Upscaling (for the 65-inch model), micro dimming, and features similar to that of the H series.

Both of them provide a 50W sound output via a HiPower soundbar. There’s support for Dolby Atmos too. Android TV 11, voice assistant-based remote control, the Cortex A55 CPU, and the port options are the same as the Acer H series.

Price and Availability

The Acer H series is priced at Rs 29,999 (43-inch), Rs 34,999 (50-inch), and Rs 39,999 (55-inch). The Acer S series retails at Rs 14,999 (32-inch) and Rs 64,999 (65-inch).

The new Acer H and S Smart TVs are now up for grabs via all e-commerce platforms and over 4000 retail outlets. There will be special introductory discounts on all the models for a limited period too.