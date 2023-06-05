Acer Launches Sustainability-Focused Aspire Vero Laptop In India

To observe World Environment Day, Acer has launched its sustainability-focused Apire Vero laptop in India. The laptop is made up of recycled materials and brings along Intel’s 13th Gen processors as one of its key highlights. Check out the complete specifications and availability details right here.

Acer Aspire Vero: Specs and Features

The Aspire Vero laptop is crafted from PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) material. The chassis and bezels are 30% PCR plastic, along with 50% PCR keycaps, and an OceanGlass touchpad with an integrated fingerprint scanner. There’s a backlit keyboard too. It sports a 14-inch Full-HD IPS display in the 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel is capable to reproduce true-to-tone colors thanks to Acer’s TNR (Technicolor Colour) Certification.

The Aspire Vero is built upon Intel’s evo platform and can house up to Intel’s 13th Gen Core i5 processor. It can be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state storage. The 48Wh battery can deliver up to 12 hours of playback time. Acer’s proprietary VeroSense battery management app further enhances energy efficiency with Performance, Balanced, Eco, and Eco+ operational modes.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, USB 3.0 port, and much more. The laptop also offers a 1440p QHD webcam, coupled with Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) Solution for high image quality in low light conditions.

It further offers Acer’s AI-powered PureView and PurifiedVoice solutions to incorporate features like automatic framing, background noise cancellation, gaze correction, and much more. The Aspire Vero runs Windows 11.

Price and Availability

The Aspire Vero starts at Rs 49,999 and is available via Flipkart, Amazon, Acer e-store, and Acer retail outlets. Additionally, you can avail discount worth up to Rs 5,000, for purchases made between June 5th to 9th.

The laptop is available in Marianna Blue and Cobblestone Gray color options.