The Indian government has launched a new portal named Aarogya Setu Mitr on the Aarogya Setu app using which people can book free online consultation related to coronavirus, home lab test, and order medicine.

The portal has been developed in partnership with Tata Group’s healthcare initiative Tata Bridgital Health, Tech Mahindra’s Connectsense Telehealth, Swasth, and Project StepOne. As reported by The Economic Times, Aarogya Setu Mitr will exist as an independent site and will not able to access the data of individuals using the Aarogya Setu app.

“AarogyaSetu Mitr is an effort to bring healthcare services to the doorstep of all Indians in the time of the COVID-19 crisis. This initiative has been facilitated by the offices of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the PM and NITI Aayog, with voluntary participation from organizations, industry coalitions, and startups who have helped create a platform for citizens of India to connect with some key services at home.”, reads the website.

The companies offering free teleconsultation services on the Aarogya Setu Mitr portal are Tata Bridgital Health, Connectsense Telehealth, Swasth, and Project StepOne. Swasth is offering over 1000 verified doctors in several languages such as Marathi, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English from 9 AM to 9 PM whereas StepOne offers over 200 verified doctors in all the aforesaid languages at the same time duration.

Tata Bridgital Health offers access to over 100 doctors in audio, video, and chat platforms in English & Hindi from 9 AM to 7 PM. Connectsense Telehealth provides access to doctors from leading hospitals in video and chat platforms in English, Hindi, and Telugu from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Home lab tests are made possible at market rates by 1mg, Dr Lal Path Labs, SRL Diagnostics, MetroPolis, and Thyrocare. Meanwhile, online medicine delivery at market rates is facilitated by 1mg, Netmeds, Pharmeasy, and MedLife.

Visit Aarogya Setu Mitr