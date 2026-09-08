Nintendo Direct September 2026 Start Times and How to Watch (Countdown Timer)

Last week, Nintendo announced two presentations: the Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Special and the general Nintendo Direct. With the Zelda-focused Direct out of the way, all that’s left is the main Nintendo Direct, and if it’s anything like Nintendo Direct June 2026, then we’re in for a treat. So, here are the start times for Nintendo Direct September 2026, how to watch the event, and a countdown timer.

Nintendo Direct September 2026 Global Start Times

Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Direct September 2026 will officially begin on Wednesday, September 9, at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET. The event will run for approximately 45 minutes and give players a new look at what’s in store for Nintendo Switch 2.

That said, here are the exact start times for the event across major regions to stay prepared for when the showcase begins:

Region Start Time US (Pacific) September 9, 7 AM PT US (Mountain) September 9, 8 AM MT US (Central) September 9, 9 AM CT US (Eastern) September 9, 10 AM ET United Kingdom September 9, 3 PM BST Europe (Central) September 9, 4 PM CEST India September 9, 7:30 PM IST Japan September 9, 11 PM JST China September 9, 10 PM CST Australia September 10, 12 AM AEST New Zealand September 10, 2 AM NZST

Nintendo Direct September 2026 Countdown Timer

If you want a handy countdown timer to see exactly how long until the event premieres, you’re in the right place. This countdown timer automatically adjusts the start time to your region, so bookmark this page to check the remaining time until the Nintendo Direct whenever you require:

Nintendo Direct September 2026 begins in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Nintendo Direct September 2026 is now live!

How to Watch Nintendo Direct September 2026

Like the previous Nintendo Directs, you can watch this showcase on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel when it airs. You can also watch it through the Nintendo Today! app, while content creators will likely host their own livestreams for fans who want to watch the announcements alongside their reactions.

What to Expect from Nintendo Direct September 2026?

According to Nintendo’s official press release about the upcoming Direct, the event will focus on games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this winter. Although Nintendo already showcased The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake in the dedicated Zelda Direct, you can expect more details at the main showcase.

Image Credit: Nintendo

Since Nintendo mentioned Nintendo Switch 2 exclusively, any Nintendo Switch 1-related information might be off the table. Expect dates for upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games such as Metroid Ravenous and The Duskbloods.

According to recent leaks, Nintendo titles such as a brand-new Mario Sluggers, new Mario Kart World DLC, and more could show up at the Direct. As for non-Nintendo titles, you can expect release dates for the Switch 2 versions of Stellar Blade and 007 First Light, slated to launch by the end of the year.

Once the Nintendo Direct concludes, you can tune in to Nintendo Treehouse: Live to watch gameplay of specific titles featured in the main showcase. That said, are you looking forward to Nintendo Direct September 2026? Tell us in the comments section below.