The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct and Nintendo Direct Announced for September 8 and 9

Following the Nintendo Direct June 2026 showcase, Nintendo has officially announced its next Direct, scheduled for September 9, 2026, in an X post today. In addition, the company has announced a special The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct for September 8, 2026, one day before the Nintendo Direct.

The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary is scheduled for September 8, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT. Nintendo has also revealed the runtime for the special Zelda presentation, which will last approximately 30 minutes. Hopefully, we will get a glimpse of the gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake during the special anniversary event.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated Nintendo Direct will premiere on September 9, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT and is confirmed to run for approximately 45 minutes.

Image Credit: Nintendo (via X/@Nintendo)

Last week, the developers of Just Dance indirectly confirmed that a new Nintendo Direct presentation was on the cards for September by revealing that they were ready to share Just Dance: Decade of Hits with the audience later this month. As they hinted, Nintendo has announced a Direct for September 9, 2026.

Since Zelda has its own special anniversary presentation this time, we can look forward to The Duskbloods getting a major gameplay reveal during the upcoming Nintendo Direct. FromSoftware and Nintendo held a closed network test for the upcoming title last month and received overwhelming praise from players.

Nintendo also hasn’t revealed the release date of the Zelda remake yet. Earlier, both the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake’s release date and pre-order date were leaked. So, it’s about time Nintendo officially confirms the remake’s release date during the Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary direct.

Several leaks have also suggested that a Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 could be revealed during the anniversary presentation. So, exciting times ahead for Nintendo fans! Let us know your predictions for the upcoming Nintendo Direct and Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct in the comments below.