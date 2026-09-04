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The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct and Nintendo Direct Announced for September 8 and 9

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Nintendo Direct and Zelda 40th Anniversary direct
Image Credit: Nintendo (via X/@Nintendo)
In Short
  • Nintendo has announced two Direct presentations for next week.
  • First, the Zelda 40th Anniversary Presentation will take place on September 8, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT.
  • The next Nintendo Direct is scheduled for September 8, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT.
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Following the Nintendo Direct June 2026 showcase, Nintendo has officially announced its next Direct, scheduled for September 9, 2026, in an X post today. In addition, the company has announced a special The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct for September 8, 2026, one day before the Nintendo Direct.

The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary is scheduled for September 8, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT. Nintendo has also revealed the runtime for the special Zelda presentation, which will last approximately 30 minutes. Hopefully, we will get a glimpse of the gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake during the special anniversary event.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated Nintendo Direct will premiere on September 9, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT and is confirmed to run for approximately 45 minutes.

Nintendo Direct and Zelda 40th Anniversary direct announced
Image Credit: Nintendo (via X/@Nintendo)

Last week, the developers of Just Dance indirectly confirmed that a new Nintendo Direct presentation was on the cards for September by revealing that they were ready to share Just Dance: Decade of Hits with the audience later this month. As they hinted, Nintendo has announced a Direct for September 9, 2026.

Since Zelda has its own special anniversary presentation this time, we can look forward to The Duskbloods getting a major gameplay reveal during the upcoming Nintendo Direct. FromSoftware and Nintendo held a closed network test for the upcoming title last month and received overwhelming praise from players.

Nintendo also hasn’t revealed the release date of the Zelda remake yet. Earlier, both the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake’s release date and pre-order date were leaked. So, it’s about time Nintendo officially confirms the remake’s release date during the Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary direct.

Several leaks have also suggested that a Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 could be revealed during the anniversary presentation. So, exciting times ahead for Nintendo fans! Let us know your predictions for the upcoming Nintendo Direct and Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct in the comments below.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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