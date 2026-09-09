Meccha Chameleon Switch 2 Port Releases Today Following Nintendo Direct

Nintendo has officially announced the Meccha Chameleon Switch 2 port at today’s Nintendo Direct, and the most surprising part is that it will be available later today. Meccha Chameleon has been one of 2026’s sleeper hits, going viral for its intuitive paint mechanics paired with a hide-and-seek gameplay style.

Once the Nintendo Direct concludes, you can head to the Nintendo eShop to purchase the game. You can expect it to cost $5.99, similar to its Steam counterpart. This makes Nintendo and PC two of the only platforms to receive Meccha Chameleon.

If you’re out of the loop, Meccha Chameleon is one of the best indie games of 2026, where you paint your body as a Hider to hide in specific locations from the shotgun-wielding Seekers. Back in July, Meccha Chameleon crossed 15 million sales, and over time that number reached a whopping 20 million.

Image Credit: Nintendo

With the Nintendo Switch 2 port, that number will grow further, pulling in more players from the Nintendo community eager to get their hands on the hit indie title.

As the name suggests, you need to hide yourself like a chameleon by painting your body to match the game’s various locations. If you successfully hide yourself as the last one standing, you win the round. Meanwhile, if the Hunters find you before the timer runs out, they win the round.

Like Meccha Chameleon on PC, you’ll likely be able to play with your friends who own a Switch 2, and even with players you don’t know by creating a server. However, developer lemorion_1224 recommends 2-10 players in a single player, according to the game’s Steam listing, so expect the same for the Nintendo Switch 2 port.

That said, will you be purchasing Meccha Chameleon on your Nintendo Switch 2 when it drops later today? Let us know in the comments section below.