YouTube has partnered with educational content creators on the platform and nonprofit educational organizations like Khan Academy to launch a new initiative called [email protected] to help children who are having to miss school because of the coronavirus crisis. The hub comes with a series of curated content for children, including videos from educational channels and other content for kids of all ages stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a part of the website is dedicated to older kids, with content across math, science, history, and arts from popular learning channels, there’s also a section meant for younger children aged 12 and below. According to Google, the playlists have been designed so as to “encourage kids’ creativity, curiosity, playfulness and offline activities, such as how to build a model volcano”. It has separate playlists for preschoolers and for older children.

Do note that the [email protected] hub is targeted at an US audience, which means almost all of the content we found on the playlists, as well as the educational material for middle- and high-school kids, all cater to the US market. However, it shouldn’t stop children in India and elsewhere to enjoy some of the cool videos teaching children ‘How to Draw an Ice-Cream’, for example.

[email protected] is currently available only in English, but YouTube says it will expand to more languages in the coming days, such as Italian, French, Korean, Spanish, Japanese and more. There’s no word on an Indian version, but you can always go over to YouTubeKids.com for child-friendly content like Peppa Pig cartoons, Jungle Book, Tom and Jerry, Chhota Bheem and more.