Tribeca Enterprises, the organizers of the the famous annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, have tied-up with YouTube to announce a 10-day online celebration of movies with programming from 20 of the biggest and most well-known global film festivals, including Berlin International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival and more. Called ‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival’, the digital event will be available exclusively on YouTube from May 29 to June 7. All programming will be free and will include shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations. A full schedule will be available closer to the festival start date.

In a joint press press release, YouTube and Tribeca said that through the digital event, audiences will not only get a peek into different cultures though specially curated movies, but will also be able to support local communities by directly donating to organizations helping COVID-19 relief efforts around the world. As part of the plan, the video pages on YouTube will include donation options that will benefit the World Health Organization (WHO) and local charitable organizations in each region.

The following is the complete list of film festivals that will contribute curated content to We Are One:

Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Berlin International Film Festival

BFI London Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival

Guadalajara International Film Festival

International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM)

Jerusalem Film Festival

Mumbai Film Festival

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Locarno Film Festival

Marrakech International Film Festival

New York Film Festival

San Sebastian International Film Festival

Sarajevo Film Festival

Sundance Film Festival

Sydney Film Festival

Tokyo International Film Festival

Toronto International Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival

Venice Film Festival

Featured Image Courtesy: Tribeca Enterprises