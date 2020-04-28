Tribeca Enterprises, the organizers of the the famous annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, have tied-up with YouTube to announce a 10-day online celebration of movies with programming from 20 of the biggest and most well-known global film festivals, including Berlin International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival and more. Called ‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival’, the digital event will be available exclusively on YouTube from May 29 to June 7. All programming will be free and will include shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations. A full schedule will be available closer to the festival start date.
In a joint press press release, YouTube and Tribeca said that through the digital event, audiences will not only get a peek into different cultures though specially curated movies, but will also be able to support local communities by directly donating to organizations helping COVID-19 relief efforts around the world. As part of the plan, the video pages on YouTube will include donation options that will benefit the World Health Organization (WHO) and local charitable organizations in each region.
The following is the complete list of film festivals that will contribute curated content to We Are One:
- Annecy International Animation Film Festival
- Berlin International Film Festival
- BFI London Film Festival
- Cannes Film Festival
- Guadalajara International Film Festival
- International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM)
- Jerusalem Film Festival
- Mumbai Film Festival
- Karlovy Vary International Film Festival
- Locarno Film Festival
- Marrakech International Film Festival
- New York Film Festival
- San Sebastian International Film Festival
- Sarajevo Film Festival
- Sundance Film Festival
- Sydney Film Festival
- Tokyo International Film Festival
- Toronto International Film Festival
- Tribeca Film Festival
- Venice Film Festival
Featured Image Courtesy: Tribeca Enterprises